Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $165.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

