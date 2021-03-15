Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

TCS opened at C$48.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$697.65 million and a P/E ratio of 124.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$56.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.17. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$13.23 and a 52-week high of C$66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCS. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

