Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 11th total of 93,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HQH stock traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,090. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

