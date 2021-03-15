Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $2,015,684.48 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teradyne stock opened at $112.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.87 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

