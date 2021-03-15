Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,555,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $112.83 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.87 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

