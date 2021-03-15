Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Short Interest Update

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, an increase of 78.0% from the February 11th total of 61,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TBNK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TBNK stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $271.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.23 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 28.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 156,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

