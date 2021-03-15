Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Upgraded to Buy by New Street Research

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities researchers at New Street Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

TSLA has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA opened at $690.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $769.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.44. Tesla has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $663.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,393.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,320,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,292,317 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 209,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $141,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Hall Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $882,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,393,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $474,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.