Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.09.

TXRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

TXRH traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $99.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $97.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average of $75.80.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,024.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $638,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,525 shares of company stock valued at $4,896,340 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

