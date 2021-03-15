The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,140,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

