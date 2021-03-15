The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,994.38 ($65.25).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

In related news, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total transaction of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of The Berkeley Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total transaction of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

Shares of BKG traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,347 ($56.79). 351,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,214. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,900 ($64.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4,317.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,437.24. The stock has a market cap of £5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

About The Berkeley Group

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.