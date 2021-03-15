The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells $107,400,000.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CG opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.85. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $37.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 20.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,974,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,749 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,444,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,805,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 718,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after buying an additional 357,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.