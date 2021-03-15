The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

KO opened at $50.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

