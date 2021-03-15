The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Raised to $378.00 at Citigroup

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $355.00 to $378.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Cooper Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $385.69.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $382.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 78.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $401.92.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

