The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 41,200 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the February 11th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $10.30. 1,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

