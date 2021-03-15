The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $8.29.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

In other The Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $198,648.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 692,022 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,096.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.