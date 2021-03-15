The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GPS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of GPS opened at $30.81 on Monday. The Gap has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in The Gap during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Gap during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Gap by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

