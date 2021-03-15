The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €41.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €39.79 ($46.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.89. Renault has a 1 year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 1 year high of €100.70 ($118.47).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

