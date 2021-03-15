The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €67.00 ($78.82) price target by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.38 ($88.69).

Shares of FRA KGX traded up €0.32 ($0.38) during trading on Monday, reaching €78.52 ($92.38). The company had a trading volume of 111,582 shares. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business’s 50-day moving average is €73.80 and its 200 day moving average is €72.77.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

