The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,569,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 7,473 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.15% of The Home Depot worth $416,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.39.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $4.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.02. 60,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.00. The company has a market cap of $299.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

