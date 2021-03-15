The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Now Covered by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $5.40 on Monday, hitting $278.50. 250,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,520. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $299.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

