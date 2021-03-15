The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 27.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,172,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,345 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 29.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,059,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,346 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,491,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,348,000 after purchasing an additional 874,515 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.74.

The Kroger stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,035,330. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

