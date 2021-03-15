The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) is Crescent Park Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,601 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up about 6.2% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $42,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSXMK stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.47. 4,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $46.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

