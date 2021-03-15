The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Director Sells $96,480.00 in Stock

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.94. The company had a trading volume of 454,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,384. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $743.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Marcus by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Marcus by 1,055.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78,185 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Barrington Research upped their price target on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

