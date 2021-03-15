The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a $22.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Michaels Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.14.

MIK stock opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,011,000 after acquiring an additional 213,358 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,700,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000.

The Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

