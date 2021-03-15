The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ STKS traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.59. 4,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,148. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $191.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

