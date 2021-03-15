The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $939,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 39,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $868,190.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $127.69. The stock had a trading volume of 185,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,156. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $314.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.16.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

