The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Bought by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $782.15.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $751.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,110. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $715.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,358 shares of company stock worth $163,697,665. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

