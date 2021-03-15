Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,088 shares during the period. Thermon Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned about 7.08% of Thermon Group worth $36,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 850,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,533 shares during the period.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

THR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.39. 1,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.89 million, a PE ratio of -2,114.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.