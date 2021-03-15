Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.34

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 465509 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Third Point Reinsurance alerts:

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.57).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,661,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,536,000 after acquiring an additional 599,288 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,737,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,923,000 after acquiring an additional 173,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Third Point Reinsurance during the fourth quarter worth $12,106,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 39.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 248,966 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Third Point Reinsurance Company Profile (NYSE:TPRE)

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.