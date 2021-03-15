Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $144.90

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.90 and last traded at $144.80, with a volume of 2265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.