Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $31.42 on Monday. Thule Group AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

Get Thule Group AB (publ) alerts:

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates in the sports and outdoor sector worldwide. It offers roof racks, roof boxes, bike racks, and racks for water and winter sports transported by car; rooftop tents; computer and camera bags, hiking backpacks, and luggage; bicycle trailers, strollers, and child bike seats; and awnings, bike racks, and tents for RVs and caravans.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thule Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.