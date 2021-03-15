Tierion (TNT) Market Capitalization Tops $2.31 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tierion token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Tierion has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $30,261.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00049082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.00658831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00072722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035542 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.