Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Short Interest Update

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 302,800 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the February 11th total of 439,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In other news, Director Philip B. Livingston sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $33,240.60. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TTSH opened at $6.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. Tile Shop has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tile Shop (OTCMKTS:TTSH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Tile Shop had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.31%.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.