TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0052

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. TOP has a market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TOP has traded 54.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.33 or 0.00659322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00071193 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00035475 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,414,943 coins. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.