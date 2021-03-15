Torchlight Energy Resources (NASDAQ:TRCH) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.56. 30,291,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 31,545,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The company has a market cap of $365.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

In related news, Director Greg Mccabe acquired 1,630,434 shares of Torchlight Energy Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $749,999.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,894,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,593.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Torchlight Energy Resources stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. 6.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torchlight Energy Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and/or development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in four oil and gas projects, including the Orogrande project in Hudspeth County, Texas; Hazel project in Sterling, Tom Green, and Irion Counties, Texas; Winkler project in Winkler County, Texas; and Hunton wells in partnership with Husky Ventures in central Oklahoma.

