Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.03.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.