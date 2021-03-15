Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$35.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$28.00 target price (up previously from C$25.00) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.18.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TOU opened at C$26.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Tourmaline Oil has a one year low of C$6.73 and a one year high of C$27.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$22.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.65.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,771,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$171,335,788.42. Insiders purchased a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $406,840 in the last quarter.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.