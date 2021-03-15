TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Receives Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their hold rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THS. Truist downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.10.

THS opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.33. TreeHouse Foods has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -527.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 434,356 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,809,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,802,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 225,661 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

