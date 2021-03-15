Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.04.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $38.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $42.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

