Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

BKI opened at $77.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.59. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

