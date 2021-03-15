Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 12,921 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

In related news, Director John D. Rood bought 29,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 178,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,699 shares of company stock worth $12,164,402 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

