Trexquant Investment LP Sells 924 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Amgen by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $230.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

