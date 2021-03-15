Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 91 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $403.16 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $167.79 and a 52-week high of $443.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $413.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

