Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets to C$3.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.90 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.30 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.89.

TSE:TCW traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.20. 1,601,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,477. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$0.42 and a one year high of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

In related news, insider Clarke Inc. sold 298,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$477,920.00.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

