Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$130.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$115.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of TSE:TSU traded down C$5.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$110.77. The company had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,786. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.77. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$34.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.99.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6100007 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

