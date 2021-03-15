trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Trading Up 17.7%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s share price was up 17.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.28 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 11,867,202 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 5,265,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of trivago in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.64 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 177,075 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

