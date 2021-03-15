Truist Raises Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target to $292.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $279.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Vail Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Shares of MTN opened at $315.00 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $129.52 and a one year high of $333.95. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $825,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

