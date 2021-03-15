Truist Securiti Weighs in on Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oak Street Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.18.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $56.51 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,092,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.