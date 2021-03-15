Truist Securities Increases Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $111.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

CFR opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

