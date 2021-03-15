Twin Tree Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 348.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 15.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ryder System by 266.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

NYSE:R opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.62 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.